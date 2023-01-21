Did Kaley Cuoco Found Soulmate After Two Failed Marriages?

Kaley Actress Christine Cuoco is best known for her appearances as Bridget Hennessy on the ABC comedy 8 Simple Rules from 2002 to 2005, Billie Jenkins in the last season of the WB television series Charmed, and Penny Hofstadter on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory from 2007 to 2019. On the hunt for The One. Kaley Cuoco’s love life has been in the news for years, from her relationship with co-star Johnny Galecki to her marriages to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook.

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

When she married Sweeting in 2013, the actress walked down the aisle for the first time. After being married for 21 months, Cuoco announced in 2015 that they were getting divorced.

“I really didn’t think I’d get married again. My ex made me hate that word,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2018. “The first time I got married, I married someone who changed a lot. The first person I met was not the person I ended up with. And I wasn’t to blame; it was his.”

After her quick marriage and divorce (and a short relationship with Henry Cavill), the star of “The Big Bang Theory,” Kaley Cuoco, started dating Cook, who also loves horses and rides them.

Kaley and Karl cook

“I’m as happy as I could be. “I feel so lucky to have found someone like him,” the former star of “8 Simple Rules,” told Us Weekly in 2017. “I enjoy torturing him, and he never gets mad at me. He just lets me do it! I’m always trying to make him laugh. He has a wonderful sense of humor. I like it when I keep bothering him and then he finally laughs, which kills me. I don’t know what to say about him.

She also said, “He’s a real person, and knowing how much he loves dogs and horses was a big deal. That’s always on my list.” “Must love dogs’ is number one, and he quickly checked that box. I fell very hard.”

Cuoco said at the time that the two of them got to know each other in the kitchen. “We like cooking a lot. I love cooking. My boyfriend also cooks, and he’s a fantastic cook, so we love going to the grocery store together,” she told Us. “I’m one of those weird people who like to buy their own food. I like going to the store and picking things out, so I think cooking is one of my favorite things to do.”

After he asked her to marry him in December 2017, they got married in June 2018. Even though they were husband and wife, they said that as of 2019, they didn’t live together.

“We are building the house of our dreams. “We’re going to live together for the rest of our lives,” she told E! News at the time. “Our marriage isn’t like most, because we live in different places and spend a lot of time apart. We don’t spend every day together, and I think it’s important that we don’t. It works for us well.”

Cuoco told Jimmy Kimmel in 2020 that the coronavirus pandemic “forced” the two to move in together the following year. “It’s been good for us as a couple. We’ve learned that we like each other, which is even better,” she said at the time on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

But after three years of marriage, the couple decided to split up.

In September 2021, the Flight Attendant star and Cook said in a joint statement, “Despite our deep love and respect for each other, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in different directions.” “We’ve both talked a lot about our journeys in public, so even though we’d rather keep this part of our private lives quiet, we wanted to be honest with each other. On the contrary, there is no anger or dislike.”

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco are having as much fun as ever. At the beginning of May 2021, the Flight Attendant actress confirmed to the public that she was dating the Ozark actor. This made their relationship “Instagram official.” The news came from heartfelt posts on both of their accounts a few months after Cuoco’s divorce from Karl Cook, which happened in September 2021 after they had been married for three years.

Those posts were the start of a relationship that made people swoon, and in the days and months since then, there have been a lot of PDA-filled photos. Whether they’re cheering for each other’s careers or writing sweet letters to each other, the couple always shows how much they like and support each other. They go all over the world to be with each other.

Kaley Cuoco Announced Pregnancy

Cuoco and Pelphrey are going to have their first child, a daughter. They both posted the good news on Instagram on October 11.

The actress posted several cute pictures of herself and Pelphrey on her page. These included pictures of the inside of a cake with pink frosting, which showed that they are having a girl, and pictures of them holding mugs that said “Papa Bear” and “Mama Bear.”

“”Baby girl Pelphrey coming in 2023,” they said. They were very happy and grateful. I love you, @tommypelphrey!!!” Cuoco typed.

The Ozark actor posted several of the same photos on Pelphrey’s page and wrote, “After that, it got even better. More than ever, I love you, @kaleycuoco”

Cuoco posted photos of herself and Pelphrey that were about pregnancy on her Instagram Story. In the first picture, Pelphrey put his arms around Cuoco’s belly while they both smiled. The actress put a “parents” sticker on the photo.

In the second picture, Cuoco was posing next to a painting of a woman riding a horse. Cuoco looked down and poked her belly button while wearing a bra and pajama pants.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have a Baby Shower

Cuoco and Pelphrey had a baby shower for their daughter. It was a lot of fun. Cuoco’s sister Briana planned the event, which included a band, dinner, and dancing. There was also a multi-tiered cake and a light show with 400 drones at the party.

The mom-to-be posted photos from the event on Instagram the next day, including one of her and Pelphrey kissing in front of a balloon arch that said “Baby Pelphrey.” In the caption, Cuoco wrote, “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember forever.”