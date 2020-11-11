Kajal Aggarwal’s most up-to-date honeymoon photographs are too great to overlook

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu amazed the lovers since they tied the knot at Mumbai a day or two back. The duo was dating for quite a while and there have been some reports about when they’ll tie the knot, but the celebrity made it recorded just a couple of days ahead of her big moment. Kajal appeared like a fantasy on her marriage during the pre-wedding parties and she is slaying on her honeymoon.

The celebrity chose Instagram to discuss more images out of her honeymoon in Maldives plus they’re mesmerizing to say the very least. In 1 film Kajal is seen sporting a pink, pink, orange and white candy striped long gown, whilst at the other she’s seen wearing a set of shorts and a flowery shirt from the sea. Have a look at the images under…

