Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal flashes her glowing smile before her wedding now

October 30, 2020
1 Min Read
Kajal Aggarwal flashes her radiant smile ahead of her wedding today

Following a week of pre-wedding parties, Kajal Aggarwal is set to tie the knot into businessman Gautam Kitchlu now. We watched several videos and pictures in the occasions, and today, the moment has arrived. 

 

Before today, the celebrity had been snapped leaving her Mumbai home with her mum to the wedding place. Kajal warmly waved out into the paparazzi accumulated. The celebrity was spotted sporting a pink salwar kameez having a off white dupatta. 

 

Take a peek at the images below. 

&# 2 13;

1/7

Suman Agarwal, Kajal Aggarwal

Suman Agarwal, Kajal Aggarwal
Suman Agarwal, Kajal Aggarwal
Suman Agarwal, Kajal Aggarwal
Suman Agarwal, Kajal Aggarwal
Suman Agarwal, Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal

Recommended for You

Loading Next Article…

Breaking NEWS  #9baje9minute: Tamannaah Bhatia & Kajal Aggarwal mild diyas from solidarity with country amid COVID 19 catastrophe
Tags