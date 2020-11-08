Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s honeymoon photographs are cute

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding made a stir on the internet. The images in the wedding were both dreamy and the bride and groom looked absolutely magnificent. The couple tied the knot at Mumbai’s Taj Palace Hotel and contains a brief guestlist, but the wedding was a dreamy occasion. Kajal chose to Instagram to discuss some beautiful stills in her wedding a few days ago, but now that the actress is enjoying her honeymoon in Maldives together with her husband on her side.

She shared some wonderful shots out of her honeymoon within her sociable networking handle before today and they seemed completely wonderful. Kajal may be observed at a terrific mood, so all smiles as she poses in front of the hot water into a reddish flowy dress having a few prints onto it. Take a Look at the images below…