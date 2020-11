Kajal Aggarwal lately had a whole wedding Mumbai because she entered to a new chapter in her life together with Gautam Kitchlu. Maintaining the present situation in your mind, the duo had a romantic wedding ceremony at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel following a week of pre-wedding festivities.

Currently the newlyweds are all set to take away to their honeymoon and Kajal Aggarwal supported exactly the same with her most recent articles on social networking. The celebrity shared two images onto her Instagram stories comprising the bunch’s customised parts and passports, along with a caption which read,”Able to move.” Together with the caption, Kajal utilized the plane emoji.

Have a peek at her articles under.

We want the couple a happy married life beforehand.