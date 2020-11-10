Kaitlyn Bristowe steered her internal Britney Spears and attracted the warmth for”icons nighttime” on Dancing With the Stars. At a sleek, sexy performance that got them the 2nd best score of this season, the prior Bachelorette celebrity and spouse Artem Chigvintsev enjoyed the Argentine tango to”Hazardous” on Monday night. The duo have been in their element as they proceeded together in excellent sync to some slowed-down rendition of this iconic song. In their remarkable choreography for their amazing chemistry, then it came as no real surprise that the group play three 10s. Watch Bristowe and Chigvintsev’s amount in complete previously and get ready to get lost into their amazing performance.
Kaitlyn Bristowe's Britney Spears Performance on DWTS Was SmoothIt Earned a Perfect score
November 10, 2020
