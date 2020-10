“Extra” caught up together with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe for receive her ideas on the newest season of this series featuring Clare Crawley.

Kaitlyn, who’s presently on”Dance with the Stars,” was linked with her ace spouse Artem Chigvintsev. They spoke about Artem’s proposal she put in her several tattoos using a Mirrorball Trophy. Bristowe insisted she’d certainly get it done whenever they win!