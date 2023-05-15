Kairo Whitfield Girlfriend: Who Is His Baby’s Mumma?

Key Takeaways Kairo Whitfield’s Partner

Kairo Whitfield is an aspiring actor, model, and musician. Fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta would have an indication about his career because his mother frequently discussed him on the show.

In 2020, after graduating from Morehouse College, Kairo began working for/with a Hollywood icon. Without providing specifics, Kairo stated that he was working “long hours,” but that “it’s cool.” Even Marlo Hampton was aware of his occupation and stated that she, too, would love to have it.

Regarding his career as a model, Shereé was instrumental in his entry into the industry. She even collaborated with former model and co-star Cynthia Bailey to help him refine his walk. Kairo was more interested in music than modeling, however. So, in May 2020, he released Draft Day, his first six-track EP.

“My first endeavor. Initial release. Time to share what I’ve been working on. I hope y’all are ready,” he advertised his music on Instagram.

When not working, Kairo enjoys singing and playing basketball. In fact, he played for Morehouse NCAA DII from seasons 16 to 20. Kairo was undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft, putting an end to his athletic career.

Kairo Whitfield’s Partner

Alina Baber is the companion of Kairo Whitfield. The Daily Dish was the first to disclose that Kairo (27) welcomed a new child into the Whitfield family in March 2023. Kairo reportedly gave birth to a baby girl, though the precise date of birth is unknown.

Since the birth of Kairo’s child, neither he nor Shereé has posted photos of the infant on social media. Shereé cleverly verified that Kairo would be bringing her first grandchild in December 2022.

During the RHOA star’s Christmas celebration with Kairo, Tierra, and Kaleigh, the family created a TikTok while wearing darling matching pajamas. The chosen TikTok was a video of Shereé demonstrating how well she knows her three children.

Shereé pointed to Kairo when asked which of her children would have a child first. Kairo’s pregnancy was announced several months later, proving that Shereé may have had more than “mother’s intuition.”