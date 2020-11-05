Kahn’s late TD run lifts Miami (Ohio) ago Ball State 38-31

OXFORD, Ohio – Zach Kahn scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 10 moments remaining to provide Miami (Ohio) per 38-31 victory over Ball State on Wednesday night at summer time and Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Ryan McWood intercepted a Drew Plitt pass and returned 18 metres into the 6-yard lineup that setup Kahn’s game-winning run. Kahn had a 2-yard touchdown streak in the next quarter, and ended using 42 yards rushing on nine carries.

AJ Mayer had been 16 of all 24 to get 212 yards passing with three touchdowns for Miami. Jack Coldiron had two TD grabs and Jalen Walker needed one.

Plitt has been 19-of-32 passing for 309 yards with a touchdown pass. Caleb Huntley conducted 21 occasions for 131 yards, including touchdown runs of 45 and 18 yards to the Cardinals.

Because of COVID-19 limitations, no lovers were permitted indoors 24,286-chair Yager Stadium.

___

