Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Schedule, Spoilers, Release Date, and Time

Kaguya Sama: Love is War season 3 is an anime series based on manga of the same name. It is a romantic comedy anime series that has become quite popular in recent years. Its offbeat humor along with dashy plot has made the anime quite popular.

The series’ third season has just started airing and it will continue the confession play between Shirogane and Shinomiya along with the mischievous antics of Fujiwara and the depressing story of Ishigami. Let’s discuss Kaguya Sama: Love is War season 3 release date, spoilers, and more.

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers and More

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Plot

The main focus of the plot revolves around two people; the student council president Shirogane and vice president Shinomiya. Both of them secretly love each other and are aware of it. However, they don’t want to confess first as it would be a sign of weakness.

Both Shinomiya and Shirogane play tricks to have the other confess and admit their love for the person. However, none of them succeed as they get interfered with by another person or a situation. But their battle continues as each episode brings in a news story.

The other characters of the show are also prominent which primarily include the secretary Chika Fujiwara and treasurer Ishigami. Fujiwara is a very enthusiastic and outgoing person who is pretty popular in the school. Meanwhile, Ishigami is an introvert and depressed guy.

Each episode brings new drama as the four members of the student council encounter different scenarios. Some of their encounters lead to some hilarious situations which make the series worth a watch.

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers and More

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Spoilers

In Kaguya Sama: Love is War season 3 spoilers, Shinomiya and Shirogane will continue their tactics to have the other person confess first. There have been some close calls but none of them have been able to achieve the result.

As for others, we will see more development in the character of Ishigami. He had a massive character arc in the last season and hopefully, this time around, we will see the new side of him.

Kaguya-Sama : Love Is War | Opening 3 pic.twitter.com/YdkC0ClUvy — Kaguya-Sama Universe (@KaguyaVerse) April 8, 2022

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Where to Watch

You can watch Kaguya Sama: Love is War season 3 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Release Date and Time

Here is Kaguya Sama: Love is War season 3 release date and time.

Japan – 12:00 AM, April 16th

India – 8:30 AM, April 16th

USA/Canada – 11:30 PM, April 16th

UK – 4:30 AM, April 16th

CES (Europe) – 5:30 PM, April 16th

What are your expectations from Kaguya Sama: Love is War season 3? Let us know in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.