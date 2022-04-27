Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Kaguya Sama Love is War is an ongoing anime series that revolves around two primary characters by the name of Shirogane and Shinomiya. Both of them like each other, however, neither is willing to confess their love to one other.

Apart from these two, there are other characters in the show as well who take the spotlight from time to time. However, the main plot of the show mainly deals with the attempts of Shirogane and Shinomiya as they try to trick each other into a confession. Let’s discuss Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 4 spoilers, release date, and time.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

In Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 3 recap, Nagasi thinks that her boyfriend is cheating on him and she informs Shinomiya and Ino.

Doubt

Nagase begins to explain how she’s been stalking her boyfriend and she has seen him going out with Maki. She believes that he is cheating on her and plans to do some violent things with him. Ino tries to convince her that maybe they’re just friends but Shinomiya also believes that he’s cheating.

Ino thinks that because of the nature of Nagasi, her boyfriend might want to break up with her. Fast forward to the next day, we learn that her boyfriend was planning to buy a gift for Nagisa for their anniversary and they both reconcile.

Maki Wants to Do Something

Nagisa tells Maki that she thought she was dating her boyfriend. Maki says that she would never date someone like him but after leaving the classroom, she starts crying. Maki meets Shirogane and Ishigami and discusses her problem with them.

She tells them that she is thinking about stealing him from her. Maki asks for their help in achieving this task but they’re a bit hesitant to support her. She decides to do it anyway and plans to get her love from the crutches of Nagisa.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

In Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 4 spoilers, the photographer comes to photograph the members of the student council.

Photography Session

For Kaguya, phones have always been the tools to communicate with others and nothing else. The photographer arrives requesting student council members to have their photos published in the pamphlet. However, Kaguya doesn’t want it since her family doesn’t allow it.

The photographer instead takes the pictures of others in a couple which consists of Ino and Ishigami and then Fujiwara and Shirogane. However, the photographer says that Shirogane and Shinomiya look more like a couple. Just when they prepare for a group photo, Shinomiya’s phone falls and breaks.

Sleepover

Kaguya asks Fujiwara to have a sleepover at her house. However, they decide to visit Kaguya’s house instead for a sleepover. Hayasaka dresses up as a man and acts as the butler of Kaguya. They both drink and video call Shirogane.

Kei arrives and takes the phone from Shirogane. Fujiwara asks who Shirogane likes and Kei says that he has been talking to someone named Hayasaka these days. Fujiwara misunderstands Hayasaka as the butler. Kaguya asks who Shirogane likes and dozes off.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 Watch Online

You can watch Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 4 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

