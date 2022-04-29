Kaguya Sama Love is War is an ongoing romantic comedy anime that follows the story of members of the student council. It revolves around 4 primary characters by the name of Shirogane, Shinomiya, Ishigami, and Fujiwara.

Each episode breaks into several parts with each part depicting a different story. While most parts revolve around Shirogane and Shinomiya’s attempts to unveil each other into a confession while other parts usually revolve around other characters and their exploits. Let’s discuss Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 3 summary.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 Summary

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 Summary – Doubt

Nagase begins to explain how she’s been stalking her boyfriend and she has seen him going out with Maki. She believes that he is cheating on her and plans to do some violent things with him. Ino tries to convince her that maybe they’re just friends but Shinomiya also believes that he’s cheating.

Ino thinks that because of the nature of Nagasi, her boyfriend might want to break up with her. Fast forward to the next day, we learn that her boyfriend was planning to buy a gift for Nagisa for their anniversary and they both reconcile.

Maki Wants to Do Something

Nagisa tells Maki that she thought she was dating her boyfriend. Maki says that she would never date someone like him but after leaving the classroom, she starts crying. Maki meets Shirogane and Ishigami and discusses her problem with them.

She tells them that she is thinking about stealing him from her. Maki asks for their help in achieving this task but they’re a bit hesitant to support her. She decides to do it anyway and plans to get her love from the crutches of Nagisa.

10 Yen Game

Shinomiya is worried about what might’ve happened in the mixer. Fujiwara suggests playing the 10 yen game. In this game, people can ask questions and everyone will answer anonymously. Shinomiya sees this as an opportunity to have Shirogane spill beans.

The game begins with everyone asking some questions. It finally comes to Shinomiya who tries to trick Shirogane, however, he sees through her attempts. After the game ends, he assures Shinomiya that he didn’t do anything with the girls in a mixer and he wants her to trust him.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 Summary

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 4 – What to Expect

In Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 4, you can expect some more focus on the story of Shirogane and Shinomiya. Shinomiya and Fujiwara will have a sleepover where Fujiwara will discuss how the boys have been behaving differently.

They’ll call Shirogane to ask if there’s anyone he likes and he will get flustered. Kei will reveal that he has been talking to someone named Hayasaka and Fujiwara will mistake her for the butler of Shinomiya. Shinomiya will try to ask Shirogane the truth but she will doze off.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 – Where to Watch

You can watch Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 3 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What’s your favorite moment from the latest episode of Kaguya Sama Love is War? Comment down below. For more such updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.