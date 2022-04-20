Kaguya Sama Love is War is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It is a rom-com show that primarily revolves around two characters. Shirogane and Shinomiya, are two people who are secretly in love with each other, but unable to express their feelings.

Both of them are afraid that if they do express their feelings, the other person will have leverage over them. Their attempts to make other person leads to some hilarious situation and interactions in the story. Let’s discuss Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 3 spoilers.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

In Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 2 recap, Shirogane and Osaragi devise a plan to reconcile the treasurer and financial auditor.

Finally Together

The first plan involves both of them picking up each other’s ears. However, both of them are disgusted by the idea and don’t do it. Upon learning that it was Shirogane who devised this idea, they try to play along but still don’t get along with each other.

Later on, Shirogane asks them to feed each other but like other plans, it also fails. Shirogane gives up and just then Osaragi tells them that those who love each other often fight with each other and compares the same for Ino and Ishigami. Upon hearing Osaragi’s words, both Ishigami and Ino reconcile.

Unrequited Love

Shirogane gets invited to a Karaoke Party by his classmates. Shinomiya learns of this and asks Hayasaka to go to a party dressed up as Hearthka and stop girls from approaching Shirogane. She manages to do the task and takes Shirogane to another room for Karaoke.

Shinomiya realizes what Hayasaka is planning to do and reaches near their room. She hears some voices and assumes that the inevitable has already happened. However, when Shirogane leaves, she learns that because of Shirogane’s rapping, she got exhausted as it was pretty bad. Thus, Shirogane didn’t betray Shinomiya.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

In Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 3 spoilers, Nagasi thinks that her boyfriend is cheating on him and she informs Shinomiya and Ino.

Doubt

Nagase begins to explain how she’s been stalking her boyfriend and she has seen him going out with Maki. She believes that he is cheating on her and plans to do some violent things with him. Ino tries to convince her that maybe they’re just friends but Shinomiya also believes that he’s cheating.

Ino thinks that because of the nature of Nagasi, her boyfriend might want to break up with her. Fast forward to the next day, we learn that her boyfriend was planning to buy a gift for Nagisa for their anniversary and they both reconcile.

Maki Wants to Do Something

Nagisa tells Maki that she thought she was dating her boyfriend. Maki says that she would never date someone like him but after leaving the classroom, she starts crying. Maki meets Shirogane and Ishigami and discusses her problem with them.

She tells them that she is thinking about stealing him from her. Maki asks for their help in achieving this task but they’re a bit hesitant to support her. She decides to do it anyway and plans to get her love from the crutches of Nagisa.

This ending shines! 🤩💞



— Watch Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- on Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/8vflxWijEd — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) April 15, 2022

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 Watch Online

You can watch Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 3 online on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Here is Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 3 release date and time.

Japan – 12:00 AM, April 23rd

India – 8:30 AM, April 23rd

USA/Canada – 11:30 PM, April 23rd

UK – 4:30 AM, April 23rd

CES (Europe) – 5:30 PM, April 23rd

Can Shirogane confess his feelings to Shinomiya? Leave your thoughts below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.