Based on the manga series of the same name, Kaguya Sama Love is War is an ongoing anime series currently in its 3rd season. The story of the show revolves around a high school for extremely rich students which is one of the tops in the country.

The main characters of the show are Shirogane, the Student Council President, and Shinomiya who is the vice president of the student council. Both of them secretly love each other, however, neither is willing to admit their love to each other. Let’s discuss Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 2 summary.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 Summary

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 2 Episode 2 Summary – Ino and Ishigami

The grudge between Ishigami and Ino keeps on increasing and both of them fail to get along with each other. Osaragi is concerned because both of them need to remain on the same page since they’re members of the student council.

She contacts Shirogane to devise a plan to somehow bring both of them together. Shirogane along with Osaragi comes up with some ideas to bring both the treasurer and financial auditor on the same page.

Finally Together

The first plan involves both of them picking up each other’s ears. However, both of them are disgusted by the idea and don’t do it. Upon learning that it was Shirogane who devised this idea, they try to play along but still don’t get along with each other.

Later on, Shirogane asks them to feed each other but like other plans, it also fails. Shirogane gives up and just then Osaragi tells them that those who love each other often fight with each other and compares the same for Ino and Ishigami. Upon hearing Osaragi’s words, both Ishigami and Ino reconcile.

Unrequited Love

Shirogane gets invited to a Karaoke Party by his classmates. Shinomiya learns of this and asks Hayasaka to go to a party dressed up as Hearthka and stop girls from approaching Shirogane. She manages to do the task and takes Shirogane to another room for Karaoke.

Shinomiya realizes what Hayasaka is planning to do and reaches near their room. She hears some voices and assumes that the inevitable has already happened. However, when Shirogane leaves, she learns that because of Shirogane’s rapping, she got exhausted as it was pretty bad. Thus, Shirogane didn’t betray Shinomiya.

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 Summary

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 – What to Expect

In Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 3, you can expect the story to continue with the attempts of Shinomiya and Shirogane. There have been pretty close calls but none of them have been able to unmask the true feelings of either person.

Meanwhile, the tension is still there between Ino and Ishigami. Though they’ve formed a temporary truce, for the time being, it doesn’t mean that they’re going to remain friends for a long time. It is going to be a new plot for drama in the upcoming episode.

Today’s second lesbian of the day is: Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-sama: Love is War! pic.twitter.com/vmu22p6n8O — ❀Lesbian Of The Day❀ (@LesbianOfTheDa1) April 16, 2022

Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 – Where to Watch

You can watch Kaguya Sama Love is War season 3 episode 2 on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What can we expect next in the anime? Leave your thoughts with us down below. For more such updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.