Kacey Musgraves joins English language cast of Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’

Kacey Musgraves has joined the English language cast of Studio Ghibli’s first-ever all-CGI movie Earwig and the Witch.

The film – also known by the title Aya and the Witch – was declared again in June. It will be the famed studio’s first film in 6 many years, and is centered on the children’s book of the similar identify by the late Diana Wynne Jones.

Musgraves, who is established to voice the protagonist’s mom, claimed on social media that her “all-time greatest heart desire arrived true”.

“My father brought a VHS tape of [My Neighbor] Totoro residence when I was about 9, and I’ll hardly ever ever forget the convenience and the magic that movie (and quite a few other Ghibli movies) have given me,” she wrote.

“To say this was a full-circle, bucket listing second is an understatement.”

Musgraves joins other voice forged members Richard E. Grant and Dan Stevens.

Earwig and the Witch is set for release in early 2021, and was to begin with intended to premiere at this year’s Cannes Movie Competition before the function was cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After corona[virus], how [does] the world improve? That is the greatest concern for numerous kinds of persons now,” Studio Ghibli co-founder and producer Toshio Suzuki reported in a assertion earlier this 12 months.

“Even the movie and television market cannot prevent that. Can Aya and the Witch do properly immediately after corona? I assumed about that numerous times when I was observing the early footage.

“Then I realised the major characteristic of the movie is Aya’s wisdom. If only we have knowledge, we can triumph over everything in any era. When I thought about that, I was relieved.”