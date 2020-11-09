Kaavia James is all smiles after turning two years old!

The girl of the parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their baby girl on Saturday (Nov. 7) using a candy Instagram slideshow. Their lovely baby girl was welcomed through surrogate in 2018.

“The light of the own lives. The flicker to our delight in shadowy times. The giggler of all farts. The eater of all alllll the meals. The princess into the jams. The clever, humorous, daring, cutie which gave us a somewhat different type of purpose. We ♥️ that you sooooo far,” Union composed on her Instagram. “Happy Birthday babygirl. #ShadyBabyTurns2.”

