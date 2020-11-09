Kaavia James is all smiles after turning two years old!
The girl of the parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their baby girl on Saturday (Nov. 7) using a candy Instagram slideshow. Their lovely baby girl was welcomed through surrogate in 2018.
“The light of the own lives. The flicker to our delight in shadowy times. The giggler of all farts. The eater of all alllll the meals. The princess into the jams. The clever, humorous, daring, cutie which gave us a somewhat different type of purpose. We ♥️ that you sooooo far,” Union composed on her Instagram. “Happy Birthday babygirl. #ShadyBabyTurns2.”
Wade delivered identical ideas because of his cherished girl who shares the Identical birthday as his mother!
“November 7th was a special day in my entire life as it is my mothers birthday but today it is times that particular,” he also wrote. “Happy 2nd Birthday to my BOSS Kavia James aka Shady baby aka 2020 Meme Disposition. Thanks for providing enjoyment and laughter into our lives and a lot of different families!”
