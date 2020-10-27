K-pop group TWICE shows its daring facet on brand new album

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of – TWICE, a favorite K-pop group famous for its catchy lyrics and vibrant esthetics, has introduced its next full album, a group that invites listeners to the group’s more adventuresome side.

“Eyes Wide Open,” published Monday, attributes 13 tunes, including the lead single”I Can Not Quit Me. “

The all-female group, that surfaced in 2015 and has attained success in both Japan and South Korea, sat down with The Associated Press before the launch to discuss the undertaking.

Nayeon, among the group nine members, stated that”I Can Not Quit Me” includes a”retro” sound, with lyrics on”not having the ability to restrain ourselves crossing the point ”

The trail finds TWICE investigate the borders between good and poor, showing a daring side of this group — a departure in the happy-go-lucky style.

If requested to talk about boundaries that they would not cross in their own lives, the team — that has Western, South Korean and Taiwanese members, all in their ancient 20therefore — did not complicated.

“This is a challenging question” Jihyo stated with a glowing grin.

K-pop rings such as TWICE are renowned because of their closely synchronized dance moves and also pristine esthetics, frequently lasting years of instruction on the best way to stardom. The requirement for perfection ends — leaving no room for errors, either onstage or off.

Team manhood Sana explained balancing a busy schedule with all onstage perfection was not simple when TWICE initially began.

“We had numerous places we had to do at, however we had hardly any time to prepare,” she explained. “There were plenty of moments once we’d clinic for 3 hours two times daily and get on point straight away. So coordinating and needing to offer flawless performances to a lot of individuals in this hurried time weighed us”

“We could have done much better and wished to perform much better,” she added. “It was hard to go through minutes of not needing control”

However, with half a few years of experience under their belt, this group is currently allowed more breathing space.

“We do not try too tough to be ideal,” explained Tzuyu, the group’s Taiwanese singer. “I believe I attempt to enjoy the moment rather than being harsh on myself”

Since K-pop goes worldwide thanks to bands such as BTS and Blackpink, TWICE has its eyes to the U.S. market, intending to launch English-language tunes in the not too distant future.