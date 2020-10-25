K-Pop Group according to Their New Album; [Semicolon]

Picture Source: Pledis Entertainment

K-Pop group Seventeen — S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, along with Dino — published their most recent record, ; [Semicolon], on Oct. 19 as a message to their own lovers. The record has something for everybody, since it covers a vast variety of genres such as design, retro funk, Latin Bossa Nova, and even outside. Seventeen chose to learn more about different genres of music into their music as a means to catch”childhood in a variety of generations” “I expect CARATs may enjoy our songs, which ; [Semicolon] may offer them encouragement and comfort,” Hoshi informed POPSUGAR, referencing CARATS,” that’s the title their fandom.

“Nothing could make me more happy than if CARATs enjoyed our record , it had been hard for them to get it over ” — Seungkwan

; [Semicolon] is really a testament to just how the team’s characters all mesh together in harmony, although every member is extremely different. Chosen as the lead single,”Home;Run” does its very best to symbolize as a whole. “I thought that this song would represent the colours of SEVENTEEN,” S.Coups stated in a media announcement from the bunch. The song’s music video surely shows their distinct characters, as they emphasise that the age of swing into a diamond heist.

“I expect that our new album may develop into a resting area for people that are tired from committing all their fire and vitality to their own lives ” — Wonwoo

The adore the team has for their lovers can be evident during the six-song album. You really can let them care about the health of CARATs. “I expect our new record can develop into a resting area for people that are tired from devoting their fire and vitality to their own lives,” Wonwoo stated to POPSUGAR about everything he expects fans remove from ; [Semicolon].

The team’s appreciation and love for each other was also the inspiration for a number of the record’s songs. “DK has been the greatest inspiration to me personally,” Mingyu stated to POPSUGAR concerning the tune”Hey Buddy.” “A very simple suggestion from DK inspired me so much I came up with the tune immediately.” When asked that song in your album meant the most for him personally DK informed POPSUGAR,””‘Ah! Enjoy’ is my favourite song since I spent a lot of hours working around the monitor ”

The collection is among the most famous self-producing idol bands round, and they expect fans adore the album as much as they perform. “Nothing could make me more happy than if CARATs enjoyed our record so much it had been hard for them to get on it,” Seungkwan informed POPSUGAR.