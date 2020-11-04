K. Michelle Celebrates Upcoming Corrective Surgery, Tells Ladies: Don’t Play About W/ Your Physique!

K. Michelle Celebrates Upcoming Corrective Surgery, Tells Ladies: Do not Play About W/ Your entire body!

K. Michelle is 1 step closer to getting her very own, natural buttocks backwards.

The fact star and singer celebrated Instagram and composed on Tuesday (Nov. 3rd):

“Woke around good news concerning my cosmetic surgery. It is FINALLY this months in a few weeks. This trip has been among the toughest job that God has delegated to me”

K. Michelle finished with a concept to get her female lovers and lasted:

“Ladies I do not care who is telling you exactly what DON’T PLAY AROUND WITH YOUR BODY. Injections are prohibited for a reason”

She referenced her forthcoming show at the caption:

“That is the reason I am so enthusiastic that @lifetimetv has given me the chance to generate a series to inform girls THE reality. And last but not least let you know my physician @drcarlosgomez1 the king of their buttocks and silicone elimination. Let us do it!”

It had been previously reported in December 2019, K. Michelle, that has been open in her trip to remove silicone from her buttocks,” stated she’d just one decorative surgery left.

K. Michelle wrote back :

“The body of mine was through hell! ) It is not ideal but it’s MY body. This journey was hard but I am a hard cookie. Proud of myself and that is all that matters! Growing up my renovation with @drcarlosgomez1 I will find you in Jan.”

