Juventus looking to replace Ronaldo with Griezmann

Transfer News from Serie A as Juventus FC looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona this summer.

Serie A giant Juventus made a historic transfer in 2018 by signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. According to their Sporting Directors, they signed Ronaldo to win UEFA Champions League.

In the coming season, Juventus will compete in the Champions League. If he remains or leaves the Italian club, Cristiano will participate in his favourite race.

Cristiano Ronaldo will never play EUROPA League

This season, Juventus failed to win the Serie A title, which they’ve dominated in the last decade. Although they’ve won the Coppa Italia, they ended up in 3rd position on League table.

Cristiano Ronaldo will never play in a European sub-ordinate league. Hence, the club will have to sell off Ronaldo this season. With his contract expiring in 2022, Juventus might look to cash in for the player.

Ronaldo posing with the only trophy Juventus won this season

Juventus eye Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona

La Stampa are reporting that Antoine Griezmann could be the replacement if Cristiano Ronaldo decides to leave Juventus this summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/vNo20cSlLk — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) May 22, 2021

Barcelona has already started enquiring about the possible replacement of their striking force. Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele might head out from the club if Barca receives convincing offers.

Juventus planning to sign Antoine Griezmann, if they have to let go Cristiano Ronaldo. Griezmann has failed to capitalize his form at Camp Nou for the last 2 seasons.

Antoine Griezmann, who is wanted by Juventus if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, is the first victim of Operation Exit. Juve, though, could only afford a trade or a loan due to their financial condition. Griezmann also wishes to remain in Barcelona.