Justin Turner Mask’d Up In L.A. After World Collection COVID Drama

Exclusive

Justin Turner is a Transformed Person — That the Dodgers star was Outside in L.A. Tuesday and it Appears he Has learned to keep his mask at all times!

Check the 35-year old slugger rockin’ his mask whilst outside on a stroll with both doggies — super safe and super cute!

This had been just two months past the star 3rd baseman sparked significant outbreak issues during Game 6 of the World Series — after he withdrew the MLB coronavirus routine to celebrate with his teammates after having advised from the 7th inning that he had tested positive to the virus.

There was a stage where Turner removed his mask and sat alongside Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts (a cancer survivor) to get a group photograph.

Turner has since apologized because of his activities in the World Series — stating he didn’t”love the dangers” of returning into the area after he learned that he had been COVID positive.

“I’ve spoken with virtually every teammate, coach, along with team member and also my intentions were to not make anyone uncomfortable or place anyone at additional risk,” Turner said in a statement.

On the weekend, the L.A. County Department of Public Health stated 5 members of the Dodgers business (and a single family member) have tested positive for COVID… however they haven’t identified those folks by title.