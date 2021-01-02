Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas Go IG Formal Amid Chrishell Divorce

All in the identify of 2021! Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas seized the prospect to go general public with their marriage when ringing in the new 12 months amid his divorce from Chrishell Stause.

The former Youthful and the Restless costars shared pics with each and every other for the first time via Instagram just before midnight on Thursday, December 31. He uploaded a black-and-white selfie displaying the couple all dressed up in a kitchen area, although she posted a sweet snap of them finding cozy in front of a sunset.

Hartley, 43, captioned his write-up, “Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Convey on 2021! Delighted New Calendar year!” In the meantime, Pernas, 31, wrote, “Sayonara 2020, it’s been genuine. Satisfied New 12 months from our quarantine den to yours,” including a red heart emoji.

Us Weekly exclusively unveiled in May possibly 2020 that the cleaning soap stars were being dating soon after they had been noticed kissing in Southern California. Although they had not shared any photos alongside one another until Thursday night, Pernas posted an Instagram Tale in August that showed a man’s arm, seemingly Hartley’s, holding a cocktail and a cigar. “Easy like Sunday mornin’,” she captioned the write-up at the time.

The This Is Us star began seeing the Blood & Treasure actress right after submitting for divorce from Stause, 39, in November 2019. The Promoting Sunset star later on claimed that she was blindsided by the filing and found out via text information 45 minutes just before the information made headlines.

“The way Chrishell sees it, that’s one thing Justin has to dwell with,” a supply exclusively advised Us in September 2020. “Her conscience is absolutely obvious.”

Stause, who married Hartley in Oct 2017 immediately after four years of relationship, has considering the fact that moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. The couple created their romance Instagram official in early December 2020 right after competing towards just about every other on season 29 of the ABC dance competition.

“I’m grateful. I experienced the greatest expertise [on DWTS], but this to me is the coolest issue,” the serious estate agent later on gushed on Instagram Live. “I knew from my dance get the job done I was not going to acquire a mirrorball from the beginning. To have this arrive from it, I’m just really smitten.”

Hartley, for his element, was formerly married to Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012. They share 16-year-previous daughter Isabella.

