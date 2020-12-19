Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation donate defibrillator to Marine forward of Tottenham FA Cup tie

The donation is part of a few becoming built by the Basis this 7 days to mark what would have been Edinburgh’s 51st birthday.

Donations have been produced to Newport County AFC and Essex Local community To start with Help Events, with a third currently being made to Maritime AFC as they put together to consider on Tottenham, who Edinburgh played for, in the 3rd spherical of the FA Cup following month.

Marine security officer Peter McCormack mentioned: “We look forward to receiving this extremely generous donation and the provision of instruction in its use.

“This provide of kindness demonstrates the bond between Justin, Tottenham and the FA Cup while showcasing our new fashioned romance, which will be a true extensive-expression legacy of this good event in our club’s heritage when we get on Tottenham Hotspur subsequent month.”

The Justin Edinburgh 3 Basis was set up by Edinburgh’s household immediately after he tragically died pursuing a cardiac arrest in June 2019.

He never ever regained consciousness and died 5 days afterwards. An on-web site automated external defibrillator (AED) could have enhanced Edinburgh’s chances of survival substantially.

Newport Place get their donation from the Basis

In a bid to switch this tragic celebration into one thing beneficial, Edinburgh’s family members set up the Justin Edinburgh 3 Basis.

The purpose is to fund coaching and education and learning in equally productive CPR and use of a defibrillator, funding defibrillators for venues that are not able to find the money for them.