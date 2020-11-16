Justin Bieber’s Performance at People’s Choice Awards 2020

Justin Bieber is back in full force. On Sunday night, the 26-year-old star took the People’s Choice Awards by storm with a performance of his new hits. Bieber performed “Lonely” with Benny Blanco and “Holy” in a medley filled with soft vocals. It was a big night for him, as he was the most-nominated male artist with seven nominations across categories like male artist of 2020, song of 2020, album of 2020, and more.

Not only did Bieber release his album Changes in February of this year, but he’s also stepped back into the spotlight with a different kind of transparency and openness for his fans in the months following. Bieber has shared his struggles with mental health and the impact that fame at a young age had on his well-being, as detailed in his song “Lonely.” He’s strongly advocated for racial justice and supported Black Lives Matter with action items, donations, and insightful conversations. In June, Bieber adamantly denied sexual assault allegations made against him from 2014 and 2015 and has filed lawsuits against both of the women.

Bieber has not held back about this new journey and path to enlightenment, and fans can hear it in both his music and his interviews. Watch his emotional performance from the People’s Choice Awards above, then check out his performance of “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay from this week’s CMA Awards.