Justin Bieber’s Ex-Pastor Carl Lentz Claims He Got Fired for Cheating on His Wife

Breaking News

Carl Lentz — best Called Justin Bieber‘s former Chairman and mentor — States His Own church booted him since he cheated on his wife.

A day following the Hillsong East Coast church declared they had fired Pastor Lentz over”direction difficulties and breaches of confidence, and a recent disclosure of ethical failures,” Carl showed those failures comprised adultery.

Lentz states …”I had been unfaithful in my union, the main relationship in my own life and held responsible for this. This collapse is really on me, and me and that I take complete responsibility for my own actions”

The leader says he is profoundly sorry, admits he failed to fulfill the quality of a church leader and knows that a change required to be made due to his activities.

Lentz says he is currently on a trip of rebuilding his connection and hope with his spouse, Laura, along with their children… and shared with a family photograph at an official occasion.

Lentz is renowned, of course, Due to His intimate connection with Bieber… there is a Hillsong church at L.A. too. Lentz and JB were inseparable for many years and also the singer believed him a friend and spiritual mentor… at the time till mid-2018.

When we reported… they had a significant falling out around afterward, and it had been controversial enough Carl had difficulty spat out a congratulations to Justin if he got engaged to Hailey Baldwin.

The Biebs has lasted to attend Hillsong about the west shore, however he and Carl were certainly no more friends as the warrior continued to direct the Hillsong NYC place.

Apart from JB, Lentz has links into numerous NBA superstars — such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jeremy Lin and Tyson Chandler… and even officiated Landry Fields‘ wedding 2014.