Justin Bieber Shares His previous Background With Suicidal Thoughts

Justin Bieber is starting up to his psychological health problems, explaining he has undergone suicidal ideas previously.

In his newest YouTube Originals documentary Justin Bieber: After , the singer explained,”There has been occasions in which I had been really, very suicidal. Just like, man is the annoyance going to go out? It had been consistent, the pain had been consistent.”

He further added,”that I was only affected, correct? So, I am like, man, I’d rather not believe this than sense .”

Following the doc premiered on Friday, Oct. 30, Justin gave an update on Twitter to state he is performing better. He wrote,”The past 8 months are a time for expansion. Healthy and happy.”

Justin explained onscreen his spiritual beliefs gave him”this overpowering assurance” to cure.

While viewing his”Lonely” songs movie, Justin mirrored his career, stating,”I’d no concept that this life could take me . I’d no idea I would only get sucked up with all this stuff”