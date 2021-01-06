Justin Bieber reignites feud with Tom Cruise as singer suggests Hollywood rival is ‘toast’ soon after ‘agreeing to UFC fight’

JUSTIN BIEBER has reignited his feud with Tom Cruise and insisted his Hollywood rival is ‘toast’.

The pair of A-listers experienced a strange fallout in 2019, which led to Bieber calling out Cruise to a UFC battle.

Ari Emanuel, the co-CEO of Endeavor company that owns UFC, and promotional president Dana White even had a convention connect with with Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

The Adore By yourself singer, 26, was stated to be ‘absolutely’ eager to fight Cruise, 58, in the octagon, but the talks hardly ever progressed.

Until now, the rivalry appeared useless, with Cruise – who just lately experienced a meltdown on the established of his most up-to-date Mission Not possible film – failing to react.

But Bieber has now reignited the war of phrases, obtaining captioned a photograph of himself in a boxing ring: “Tom Cruise is toast.”

It will come immediately after the Canadian artist unveiled a boxing-themed music movie for his new song ‘Anyone’.

In the footage, the pop star mirrors Sylvester Stallone’s iconic Rocky Balboa as he chases a chicken in schooling and downs uncooked egg.

Bieber then demonstrates off his boxing techniques in the health club and on a beach just before beating an opponent in the climax of the video clip.

The entire shoot is aged fashioned, reminiscent of boxing in the 1960s – which is reflected by Muhammad Ali’s legendary white and black shorts which JB wears in the online video.

Bieber was formerly a fixture in Floyd Mayweather’s pay back-for every-check out fights, accompanying the boxer to the ring.

He even spent time with Mayweather in the gym and picked up a point or two from the all-time fantastic.

