Justin Bieber Emerges From Video Shoot in Just Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs

Exclusive

Justin Bieber was burning the midnight oil for a new music video — and it looks like the guy scorched off his pants in the process … plus the rest of his clothes, sans underwear.

The Biebs was filming Friday in DTLA, where we’re told he and the crew had been pulling an all-nighter that had gotten started even earlier in the day. Basically, it was a beast of a shoot — and you can tell by the way Justin celebrated after they presumably wrapped.

As you can see … Justin emerged from the main action in nothing but a pair of white Calvin Klein boxer briefs, very reminiscent of his 2015 CK campaign, when he also donned white briefs. He looked a little more wild this time around, more tatted in the torso too FWIW.

More importantly, JB was ecstatic … doing a mighty double fist pump in the air (‘Rocky’-style) and flashing his pearly whites after a hard day’s work. Unclear if losing his wardrobe was part of the video, or if he just shed it all for catharsis — we’ll find out soon enough 🤷🏽‍♂️.

BTW, Justin’s wife, Hailey, was also on set through a majority of the day … wearing casual clothing and, at one point, was even sporting a robe. It doesn’t appear she was on camera or anything, however — looks like she was just there to support her hubby and mingle a bit.

One gal who was supposedly sharing screen time with Justin as a costar, though, was one Zoey Deutch — known from Netflix’s “The Politician,” and a bunch of other shows/movies 👀.