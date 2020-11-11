Justin Bieber & Chloe x Halle to Play at E! People’s Choice Awards!

Entertainment

November 11, 2020
Justin Bieber & Chloe x Halle to Perform at E! People’s Choice Awards!

The stars are aligning for Sunday’s E! People’s Choice Awards!

Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle have only joined the lineup, along with the actors will be in good company with a bunch of A-list presenters which contains Addison Rae, Alison Brie, Armie Hammer, Bebe Rexha, Christina Hendricks, Jameela Jamil, Kathryn Hahn, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson, Tiffany Haddish and Tyler that the Creator.

This is going to be a special night, together with a few huge awards visiting Jennifer Lopez, who’ll get The People’s Icon Award, Tyler Perry, who will get the Individuals Champion of all 2020 celebrity and Tracee Ellis Ross, that will get the Fashion Icon Award.

Demi Lovato is place to sponsor the series, which kicks off Sunday in 9 p.m. on Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA. Tune into E! at 7 pm to grab”E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.”

