Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes tease fresh collaborative only’Dragon’

November 17, 2020
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have every shot into Twitter to tease the approaching launch of a new Icelandic single, branded ‘Dragon ’.

A short video teaser shared with the pop singers now (November 17) shown that the tune will arrive this Friday November 20.

#MONSTER Nov 20th @shawnmendeshttps://t.co/ / ktnSUnmHNs pic.twitter.com/Dph6OImltR

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 16, 2020

#MONSTER friday nov 20th @justinbieber. The only from #WONDER https://t.co/TjpYEFOrFS pic.twitter.com/pucTz74D71

— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 16, 2020

Inside his conversation description, Mendes additionally shown that #8216;Dragon ’ would be the upcoming single from the singer’s impending record ‘Wonder’. Mendes dropped the record #8217;s name track a month.

In a letter declaring that the record, Mendes wrote: “” It actually seems like a bit of me was written down on paper and listed into tune. I attempted to be as authentic as fair as I’ve ever been.

“it is a universe and a travel along with a fantasy and a record I have been trying to create a very long time.”

Mendes had confirmed that he had been operating on a followup for his self-titled 2018 LP back in February.

Read : Pop isn’t A Dirty Word: I guess Shawn Mendes is your Gen-Z Bruce Springsteen

Bieber’s official continuation to the week’s new offering # & was 8216;Lonely’, a heartfelt offering which has been co-written using Benny Blanco and Finneas O’Connell — understood mononymously since Finneas — and whose audio movie starred celebrity Jacob Tremblay.

Only a week, yet, Bieber fell a joyous cover of’Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’ to get Amazon Original. The singer remarked: “`Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree’ has ever been among my favorite songs to observe the holidays and I am eager to team up with Amazon Music to discuss my own edition, together with my lovers.”

The article Justin Bieber along with Shawn Mendes tease fresh collaborative # & single 8216;Dragon ’ emerged early on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Banners and Websites | NME.COM.

