Just the Cheese Net Worth 2022: The Real Flex of Her Income!

Only Wisconsin cheese goes into Just the Cheese, a simple and delicious snack that is sure to please any cheese lover. Hand-shredded, crumbled, and baked at a family-owned Wisconsin cheese factory, the Just the Cheese snack’s trademark mix is meant to mimic the crispy ends of grilled cheese sandwiches.

Scharfman’s father, a cheesemaker from Wisconsin, created the Just the Cheese snack for David Scharfman.

Who is the founder of Just the Cheese?

In 1991, the Scharfman family launched Specialty Cheese Producer, a Wisconsin-based cheese company. The snacks were created by David’s father, who successfully sold the company’s products for decades. When the Atkins Diet was in its heyday, they were a big hit. After he moved to the east coast to work as a consultant, David says he’s come to believe that the brand has “faded away.” One day in 2017 he and his wife went to the store and picked up a baked cheese snack.

Just the Cheese was David’s favorite product, so he called his father to ask whether they might relaunch the company’s operations. Upon returning to Wisconsin, he and his wife renamed the company. Thousands of businesses around the country have Just the Cheese in stock, making it easy to find. Bars and “minis,” which are smaller crisps, are available in the offering.

A 12-pack of bars (two each pack) costs $23.88 and a 16-pack of minis costs $18.99.

Just the Cheese Net Worth

That’s quite an accomplishment. In the episode, Greiner revealed that this had happened before. It came from Amazon, a consumer said. Our official debut was in 2018′′. As Scharfman revealed in the program, his business made $3.5 million in its first year of existence. To put it another way: “Year to date, we’re at $3.7 million, and there are still four months to go” in 2019.

Scharfman went on to explain that he and his family invested about $1 million in the company. According to Scharfman, each two-bar pack costs roughly 95 cents to produce. Excited, O’Leary remarked, “This is so easy!” The sales figures piqued the Sharks’ curiosity as well.

What Happened to Just the Cheese at Shark Tank pitch?

When David Scharfman appeared on Shark Tank in season 20 episode 19 of season 20, he was looking for a partner who could help him grow Just the Cheese, his crunchy cheese snack.

David enters the presentation seeking $500,000 in exchange for a 5% ownership in his company, which is worth $10 million in today’s market value. Sharing his story and distributing samples is what he does. Lori distinctly remembers making her purchase on Amazon and receiving the items in question. All of the Sharks like sampling.

They’re ecstatic about the numbers: $3.5 million in 2018 and $3.7 million in 2019, with four months to go. To save money, the family invested $1 million of their own money to start the business. Because a two-pack costs $0.95 and each bar costs $1.27, the margins are a touch tight. With an offer of $500,000 for 5% stock, Kevin enters the fray and promises a 20-cent royalty per bar in perpetuity.

Lori is willing to pay $500,000 for a 5% stake in the company and a 15% royalty on each bar until she recoups $750,000.

To Whom Are Cheese Snacks Appropriate?

Healthy and flavorful, Just the Cheese Snacks are a fantastic choice for snackers on the go. It’s impossible to go wrong with a cheese flavor that everyone in the family likes. For those looking for healthier snack options, this company’s gluten-free nibbles are a welcome discovery.

In terms of health benefits, the fact that this snack contains no refined carbohydrates is unbeatable. I recommend this product to anyone who is trying to lose weight but doesn’t want to consume anything substantial.

As a result of the success of Just the Cheese Snacks, there has been a dramatic increase in the product’s popularity.