Just Single Kate Beckinsale Measures outside for Walk together with Her Dog

October 27, 2020
Newly Single Kate Beckinsale Steps Out for Walk with Her Dog

Tue, 27 October 2020 at two:17 am

Kate Beckinsale conveys a disposable face mask when stepping outside for a stroll with her adorable Pomeranian puppy on Monday (October 26) at Santa Monica, Calif.

The 47-year-old celebrity was seen out and about for the first time because it had been noted that her boyfriend of eight weeks, singer Goody Grace, awakened.

Kate and Goody were linked back in January and they spent all their quarantine together. Now, a supply is opening up on the reason they chose to divide.

On the weekend, now Kate reunite in a troll who remarked about her Instagram page also stated that she wants a guy in her own life.

Go through the gallery to check out more pictures of Kate Beckinsale with her super adorable dog…

