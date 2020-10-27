Just Single Kate Beckinsale Bares Her Claws In Your Body Shamer Over’Dreadfully Thin’ Opinion

Kate Beckinsale doesn’t have time for internet haters!

The Serendipity celebrity has been prey into trolling on social websites previously and has ever been scripted enough to produce her share of smart responses. But only at the present time, when she is fresh from a connection with young rapper Goody Grace, is certainly not the opportunity to mess with Kate!

weekly, the 47-year old submitted a HIGHlarious Halloween movie for her Instagram prepared to sleep by her kitty Clive who had been dressed just like Chucky, the antagonist from Child’s Play. However, 1 commenter decided that this was an chance to body pity, which Kate did not take lying down!

View the clip to yourself (under ):

The consumer composed on Friday:

“You are dreadfully thin”

Have you been seeing the identical movie?? How do you tell if a person is”horribly sparse” beneath that very comfortable looking costume?!

However Miz Beckinsale had the exact purr-fect reaction! She took one look in the troll’s IG profile pic and composed:

“You are wearing speedo goggles — it may be difficult for you to be completely confident of what you are seeing — even less remark about it”

Yasss! Appreciate that biting comedy! Do NOT expect to win a war of words using Kate Beckinsale, y’all! (Especially when she’s a killer ring kitty by her side)

BTW, Clive performs an extremely persuasive Chucky! Scary stuff!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Kate Beckinsale/Instagram.]