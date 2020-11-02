Just how Many Episodes Is Your Undoing on HBO?

Starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, as well as Matilda De Angelis, respectively The Undoing — according to Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 book, You Must Have Known — premiered on HBO on Oct. 25, and also the very first episode left us to some significant cliffhanger: that murdered Elena Alves? Because most puzzle drama shows generally arrive at the base of whodunnit from the finale event, you are probably wondering just how long we must wait till we get any replies. Well, it ends up that you won’t need to wait quite long.

Since The Undoing is charged as a miniseries, the series only is made up of six episodes, so that the season one finale will air Sunday, Nov. 29. Additionally, because the series only persists, there has not been some discussion of a potential second year yet, but given what happened with Enormous Small Lies, we are not ruling out the chance just yet.