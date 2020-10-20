Jussie Smollett Back to Work After Alleged Attack, Directing Film

It’s lights, camera, action for Jussie Smollett … he Is back to work Following the alleged Assault in Chicago, but this time he Is behind the camera. )

The prior”Empire” celebrity has a brand new showbiz gig following allegedly Maintaining a hate crime annually… and at what might be the long term for Jussie, he is taking a shot at heading rather than acting.

Jussie’s obtained a complete cast and crew supporting him in nyc, where he is directing the movie adaptation of”B-Boy Blues.”

As you may see, Jussie seems super concentrated… getting hands together with the throw, which celebrities Ledisi, Brandon Evans and Broderick Hunter.

Jussie hauled his face-covering to provide a few instructions and watched closely supporting the camera with a enormous set of cans and a few Starbucks to help keep the creative juices flowing. Seems he is taking a stranger into directing.

Though most in the business supposed he’d not function following the”assault,” Jussie’s demonstrating a comeback’s practically always possible… it simply requires a while evolving, along with a hit does not hurt either.

Perform movie articles @marclamonthill / / Instagram

because of his role, Jussie nevertheless insists that the”assault” wasn’t a hoax, also states that he has fresh signs to back it up. He will find a opportunity to present because he is still facing criminal charges and a civil suit by the Town of Chicago.

Check out the gallery… Jussie’s also apparently sending a message along with his coat. Seems like he is saying he is”Born to Grow”