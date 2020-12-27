Jurgen Klopp reveals how Liverpool stars reacted to West Brom draw

Jurgen Klopp has uncovered his Liverpool gamers have been ‘angry’ straight away after their disappointing 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday.

The Reds dominated possession in the very first 50 % as Sam Allardyce’s perfectly-drilled aspect set in a dogged defensive efficiency.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring soon after 12 minutes with a sublime contact and finish from Joel Matip’s pass but Liverpool lacked chopping edge and went into the break with just 1- guide.

The Baggies enhanced after 50 percent-time and took their possibility as defender Semi Ajayi headed in Matheus Pereira’s cross late on to give his facet a level at Anfield.

Liverpool skipped out on the opportunity to increase their direct at the best of the desk to 5 factors.

Klopp felt his facet deserved to attract and admitted his players had been ‘angry’ in the dressing area immediately after the recreation.

When asked in his put up-match push convention if the outcome feels like a reduction, Klopp claimed: ‘Yes it does, but I know we have a level far more than prior to so that is entirely fantastic.

‘The trouble that I have is I consider West Brom deserved the issue – it is our fault, but they deserved a position in the second half.

‘First 50 % was a really weird game, I don’t know the stats however but it seems like it was 90/10 [per cent] possession or some thing like this.

‘First five minutes of the 2nd fifty percent, they had more conditions than they had in the total 1st half and we could have sorted that by passing just quick, simple, quick to the upcoming participant.

‘So we could have accomplished it and we didn’t and that’s why it is our fault that it is in the conclude a 1-1 and not a 1- or 2- or whichever. So that is what we have to accept and we do that, of program.’

‘We really should have gained the recreation, or we wished to get the game and we didn’t, and now we are all ‘depressed’ or no matter what,’ he additional.

‘The boys are additional offended than anything else for the reason that they know that it was not best but that is it and now, of study course, we have to play the next game in 3 days.

‘We never stay in aspiration-land and just win soccer matches mainly because we want to get them: we have to get the job done for it and we have to engage in for it and we have to complete the predicaments off and we have to pass in the ideal moments. These type of factors, what the boys are capable to do. Which is it.’

