Julianne Hough Files for Divorce in Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough‘s calling it quits on her Union… Nearly a year Following rumors of marital strife, and 6 Weeks after they Split.

The singer and celebrity registered to divorce with her husband — former NHL player Brooks Laich — Monday at L.A.. The couple married in 2017, also after dividing in May this season… they had been allegedly giving it a second shot.

You may remember… Hough wasn’t wearing her wedding ring when cohosting NBC’s”New Year’s Eve” with Carson Daly, and on societal media a couple of days after.

That was right around precisely the identical time Brooks was submitting messages regarding his sexuality and his own intentions 2020… like wanting to become”available to all present and things in my relationships”

A few months before this, Julianne created headlines when she dealt with her own heritage, saying she is”not right” but prefers to be with her own husband.

Seems like both will shortly be liberated to explore anything they need… as only individuals.