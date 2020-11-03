Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich

It looks like Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are officially over after they seemed to be rekindling their romance.

The couple split in May, and now TMZ reports Julianne filed for divorce in L.A. on Monday.

At the time of their separation, they told People in a statement, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

In September, a source told Eonline.com that Julianne and Brooks had been “working on their relationship for several months.”

The insider added, “The pandemic and time isolating together and apart has forced both of them to do some serious soul searching. Julianne realized that she misses Brooks’ steadfast companionship. Julianne knows she has a good man in Brooks, and willing partner in resolving things between them.”

The couple was apparently placing “greater importance on romantic time together,” and had spent nearly every night together for weeks.

The source added that Hough’s loved ones had given Laich “their support” and they “would love to see the two of them continue to work things out.”

At the time, the insider said, “They’ve almost fully reconciled.”