Julian Taylor: Neil Lennon is aware he however has a lot continue to to do despite incorporating Scottish Cup triumph to his record

If there is a person factor all people can be mindful of as we slide towards the stop of this dreadful 12 months, it is that the slings and arrows of football management are not the be-all and end-all.

eil Lennon, of system, has been on the precipice over the past couple of months or a lot more, and the Celtic legend can count himself fortuitous that he is still the person at the helm as his Parkhead expenses chase 10-in-a-row. Not even a penalty shoot-out victory in very last weekend’s delayed Scottish Cup Final towards Hearts has dissuaded most of the Celts assist of the pressing will need for elementary alter.

Lennon, at least, has a good degree of breathing place soon after a tumultuous period of cat calls and violent protests from disgruntled so-named lovers whose criticism has long gone much past what is appropriate.

All of which possibly explains why the Northern Irishman took it on himself to simply call Stuart Kettlewell just after his sacking final 7 days. The Ross County supervisor experienced overseen a operate of 8 League defeats and two attracts – with the incredibly noteworthy exception of the League Cup victory at Celtic Park on November 29.

Lennon was eager to prolong his sympathy to Kettlewell, his the latest nemesis from the Highlands – and you can be positive he should have been thinking it could have been him, all things viewed as.

Probably, nevertheless, the Celtic main has weathered the storm – but guaranteeing no factors are dropped ahead of the future derby showdown against League leaders Rangers is vital.

Lennon at least has his aspect back in the winning practice – albeit squeezing by way of on penalties – towards Hearts in the delayed Scottish Cup Ultimate and Wednesday’s Premiership video game towards Ross County, a very little revenge for the new humiliation.

It is relatively disappointing for Lennon that, owing to the rearranged Hampden day, he and the club have not genuinely experienced the time to bask in the glory of the quadruple treble and profitable the Scottish Cup four moments in a row. With ongoing Covid problems, this kind of are the periods we all reside in at present.

The eked-out results towards a very impressive Jam Tarts, who retrieved a two-target deficit in the Final, may well be the fortuitous cornerstone to a revival for Celtic. Nonetheless this period, you truly do not know with this team at instances. Jittery and missing solidity in the wake of seeing their guide crumble against Championship opponents, this was really practically a different illustration of the Glasgow giants failing to scale the high expectations required in keynote online games.

In some way, Celtic scraped by means of and, in this scenario, the end basically justified the signifies.

Scott Brown, meanwhile, failed to specifically protect himself in glory amid the Cup triumph. His childlike, classless goading of Hearts’ Steven Naismith was a inadequate spectacle. Brown knows as very well as any Celtic lover that time is getting the much better of his vocation with the Hoops, but his low prevalent denominator antics had been not befitting of a Celtic captain.

When you look at the gravitas held by predecessors this kind of as Billy McNeill, Roy Aitken and Paul McStay – the latter of whom Brown could not lace the boots of – then it is disappointing to witness.

Past Brown’s diminishing returns, a normal 2- Premiership acquire in opposition to County is the form of fare which Lennon will have to drill into his defending champions if they are to have any opportunity of cutting into the 16-stage hole designed by Rangers.

The optimistic manager spoke article-match in midweek of the “zest” in his group, and the gradual momentum and intensity demanded was prolonged versus struggling Hamilton Academical, particularly with striker Leigh Griffiths, on focus on once again yesterday, turning into sharper after all over again as the weeks progress.

On the other hand, Dundee United will be a tougher proposition on Wednesday. Celtic experienced to rely on a late winner at Tannadice back again in August, when all their horizons appeared cleanse and inexperienced. The Tangerines goalkeeper, Benjamin Siegrist, is reportedly on the Parkhead January transfer radar as the conundrum in this placement proceeds to occupy Lennon’s views. This is to just take nothing away from Conor Hazard, who has stepped in admirably of late.

The major one at Ibrox is coming up. There is merely no wriggle room left between now and January 2 for Celtic.