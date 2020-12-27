Julian Taylor: Neil Lennon is aware he however has a lot continue to to do despite incorporating Scottish Cup triumph to his record

Entertainment

If there is a person factor all people can be mindful of as we slide towards the stop of this dreadful 12 months, it is that the slings and arrows of football management are not the be-all and end-all.

eil Lennon, of system, has been on the precipice over the past couple of months or a lot more, and the Celtic legend can count himself fortuitous that he is still the person at the helm as his Parkhead expenses chase 10-in-a-row. Not even a penalty shoot-out victory in very last weekend’s delayed Scottish Cup Final towards Hearts has dissuaded most of the Celts assist of the pressing will need for elementary alter.

Lennon, at least, has a good degree of breathing place soon after a tumultuous period of cat calls and violent protests from disgruntled so-named lovers whose criticism has long gone much past what is appropriate.

Facebook Comments