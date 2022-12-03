Julia Haart Net Worth: Her Business Earnings!

Julia Leibov, better known by her stage name Julia Haart, is an American businesswoman, fashion designer, and writer. She was appointed CEO, Co-Owner, and CCO of Elite World Group in April 2019, the largest modeling and talent media agency in the world. Silvio Scaglia and she were married in the same year.

The Italian luxury lifestyle company La Perla hired the fashion mogul as its creative director after she had previously owned a shoe line with the same name. Kylie Jenner’s 2017 Met Gala outfit was fashioned by Julia Haart with over 80,000 crystals after she was named Creative Director at La Perla.

Since she is the star of the Netflix series “My Unorthodox Life” and its executive producer, Julia Haart is also a reality television celebrity. Her 2013 decision to leave her Haredi Community is the main focus of the miniseries. Her work as the CEO of Elite World Group, author, mother, and wife is also covered in the program. Despite the show’s popularity, several Jewish communities have harshly denounced it.

Julia Hart’s Estimated Wealth

According to rumors, Julia makes $2 million a year from her position as co-owner of one of the largest modeling and talent media agencies in the world. Julia now has a remarkable personal net worth of $500 million as a result of her real dedication, hard work, and commitment to the business as well as her other investments and sources of income.

Early Years

Julia Hart, who was born on April 11th, 1971 in Moscow, Russia, emigrated to New York City when she was just three years old.

The family made Monsey, New York, it’s a permanent home. Julia had been living in one of New York’s major Orthodox communities by the time she was 11 years old.

Her parents initiated the family into the religion by beginning to practice it. The seven siblings of Julia.

Education

Brooklyn, New York’s Bais Yaakov Academy was where Julia attended school. She developed an early interest in fashion design and, after reading fashion publications, learned to sew at the age of 16. She changed her name to Talia when she was 18 years old.

How Did Julia Haart Gain Such Wealth?

In 2013, Haart established Julia Haart Inc., her shoe business. She wanted to design a brand of footwear that combined fashion and comfort for the wearer.

As a result of Julia’s work on accessory collections for La Perla, the company appointed her as creative director in 2016.

For La Perla, Julia created a “ready-to-wear collection,” which was a big hit for the company.

While employed by the business, Julia met Silvio Scaglia, an Italian telecom tycoon. La Perla was bought by Scaglia in 2013 for $69 million.

In 2013, Scaglia paid $90 million at auction to acquire the name. A few months after the couple wed in 2019, Scaglia also appointed Haart as the CEO of Elite World Group.

Eventually, Scaglia would run into tax evasion problems that would result in him doing time in prison and being placed under house arrest.

In 2017, Julia created the La Perla Manor runway show, which featured appearances by notable models like Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell.

She would also create Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala dress that year.

In March 2019, Haart began serving as CEO of Elite World Group. She was successful with the business and just made the transition to television.

In July 2021, Julia had an appearance in “My Unorthodox Life” on Netflix.

Her life as the CEO of The Elite World Group is followed in the show. Jewish groups in the area criticized the play for her role.

On Social Media

At the moment, Julia’s Instagram account has over 424K subscribers. She regularly posts pictures of herself, her family, and her travels. Since joining Twitter in July 2019, Julia has accumulated over 4000 followers. Additionally, she has over 31K Facebook fans.