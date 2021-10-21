Based on the manga series of the same name, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most famous anime that aired this year. After the conclusion of its first immensely successful season, we will potentially see another season added to this saga starting next year.

Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around a young athletic high school student named Yuji Itadori. Yuji’s life takes a sudden turn when he comes in contact with a powerful spirit called Sukuna. To survive, he must find all of Sukuna’s fingers, or else, he will be facing execution. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen’s season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Plot

For Jujutsu Kaisen’s season 2 plot, it will follow Gojo’s past arc where it will cover the life of Satoru Gojo during his high school years. It is also expected that next season will cover its follow-up arc called Shibuya Incident arc which is one of the most hyped arcs of the manga.

The first arc will revolve around Gojo and his friend Geto in a mission to retrieve the Star Plasma Vessel. It will provide light on Gojo’s past and what kind of person he was in the past. Gojo was surely not invincible in the past, but his coolness was always there.

The next arc will be the Shibuya Incident arc which will focus on the sealing of Gojo by the alliance of various curse users. It will feature some of the best fights in the series we’ve seen so far, including the likes of Gojo vs Jogo, Hanami, Choso, and Mahito and Itadori vs Grasshopper curse.

Not only that but we will also see some other fights and MAPPA will ensure that their quality replicates the previous season. We aren’t sure if they’ll cover the full arc since it’s 58 chapters long. But it’s certainly a possibility.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 recap, the story concluded on the ending of Death Paintings Arc. It couldn’t have been a better conclusion as Itadori and Nobara learned some dark sides of sorcery and what’s to come next in the world of curse users.

Itadori experienced for the first time what it means to kill someone with flesh and real emotions. He surely didn’t take it lightly but he realized that this is the kind of world he lives in now. What started as an investigation taught the trio doings of the world of sorcery.

Even though they were able to take care of the Death Paintings, it didn’t mean that the problems are over. Some shady developments are taking place in the society and people are plotting to seal Gojo. We will learn more about it in season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cast

For the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 cast, as far as we know, all the cast members will be reprising their roles from previous edition. Sunghoo Park will likely continue to direct the episodes while MAPPA will take care of the production.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date

Right now there’s no official information available with regards to the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date. However, we firmly believe that it will start airing at the start of 2021. Jujutsu Kaisen’s subsequent season was always going to happen, and we may receive the information about the release date in a few days.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Latest News

In Jujutsu Kaisen latest news, we expect and Crunchyroll and Funimation will make themselves available for streaming the anime in English subs outside of Asia. Netflix may also approach the streaming rights considering the success of the show.

