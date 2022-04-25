Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series currently being published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It revolves around a high school student named Yuji Itadori.

After coming in contact with an extremely powerful cursed spirit, Itadori finds himself in the world of sorcery. Yuji Itadori must collect all of Sukuna Fingers, or else he will fall to the blades of execution. Let’s discuss Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183 spoilers, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 recap, after Hakari provokes Charles by insulting his work, they both fight.

Mangaka’s Despair

Charles gets into the position of combat and prepares to face off against Hakari. He takes out his weapon which is a giant pen with a nib. He quotes the lines “It was my dream to be an astronaut, but it seems like it wasn’t meant to be.”

Charles attacks Hakari using the pen, however, he evades the attack. Hakari asks what exactly those lines mean and he says that it is a poem written by Hoshino Katsura. Hakari says that everyone mangaka imagines fiction in their head. However, Charles tells him that fiction came to his head directly.

He tells him that he has lost all his imagination now and asks if Hakari knows what this feeling is. Charles tells him that this is a despair of a mangaka. Hakari asks him if he hasn’t seen a mangaka hurting people using a pen.

Into the Future

Charles pierces a page of manga into the body of Hakari. He doesn’t realize it yet but after some moves, Hakari starts to feel something. Charles tells him that it is his technique that allows him to see a little bit into Hakari’s future.

He tells him that he can see 1 second into the future for now but as the battle progresses, that number will keep on increasing. Hakari tries to test his power by rapidly landing a punch, but Charles manages to block. Hakari finds a workaround for this by attacking Charles from blind spots.

He manages to land a few successful attacks but Hakari soon realizes that the effect is getting more harmful and prepares to use his domain expansion technique Restless Gambler. The working of Hakari’s technique appears in the mind of Charles.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Spoilers

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183 spoilers, we will probably see the continuation of the fight between Charles and Hakari.

Serious Mangaka

Hakari started the fight with Charles to just toy around. However, he didn’t think that Charles will possess such an unthinkable ability. By seeing into Hakari’s future, he can predict his next moves of him and attack him accordingly.

However, Hakari has now resorted to using his domain expansion technique which would prove to be a challenging task for Charles. So far, he hasn’t displayed any offensive abilities so it is going to be difficult for him to fight an opponent like Hakari.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Read Online

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183 online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Preview:



-his motivation is set off!!!



-Hakari, is finally in action! What exactly is that power…?!



Release Date: Monday, April 25. pic.twitter.com/oNltGwYbIV — Ducky (@IDuckyx) April 17, 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, May 8th

India – 9:30 PM, May 8th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, May 8th

UK – 4:00 PM, May 8th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, May 8th

Can Charles defeat Hakari? Let us know down below. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.