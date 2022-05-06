Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It is a story of a high school student Yuji Itadori who is naturally very athletic. His usual school life takes a 180 turn when one day he comes in contact with Sukuna.

Due to this, he is subjected to execution, and to avoid the worst-case scenario, Itadori must collect all of Sukuna Fingers. He sets out in the world of sorcery and learns about an entirely new world. Itadori begins his journey as a sorcerer to reach new heights. Let’s discuss Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 183 leaks and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Leaks and Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Leaks – Hakari’s Cursed Technique

In this chapter, we learn more about Hakari’s cursed technique. Apparently, the characters appear in his mind and some sort of drama plays out. The outcome depends on how the drama ends.

It’s like the combination of a romance manga and a Pachinko game. The characters in it get assigned a number between 1 to 7 and a scenario plays out. As for his attacks, their success rate depends on the success of the drama that played out between the characters.

It’s like a Pachinko machine that has an integration of a romance manga as a crossover. He basically plays with the Pachinko balls and how well he does determines the type of attack he’s going to land over his opponents. Charles tries to attack Hakari but his 3 is already prepared and he counters.

Pure Love Train

Despite trying to land multiple blows, Charles fails to provide any decisive attacks. In the end, he ends up breaking his giant pen as Hakari completely overwhelms him using the power of his cursed technique. We learn that Pachinko is called Pure Love Train.

Apparently, it’s based on the manga of the same name in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. It is a romance manga and that’s how Hakari has been able to utilize it. Its story takes place in a train station.

Zatasu Bakuto is a domain that is modelled after the Pachinko machine. The only way to win the game is to have three patterns aligned in the slot machine. If Hakari manages to hit the jackpot, he will get some sort of bonus. However, we don’t know what exactly is that bonus.

Just like that, whenever Hakari makes a draw, he gets some sort of attack. The power of the attack depends on the type of draw and if he gets a bonus, he gets something even more enhanced.

What are your expectations from Jujutsu Kaisen in chapter 183? Let us know down below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media. Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.