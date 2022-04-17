Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

One of the most popular manga series right now, Jujutsu Kaisen is a battle shonen series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It is being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan and is getting published since 2017.

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around Yuji Itadori who is the protagonist of the series. One day, he comes in contact with an extremely powerful spirit of Sukuna, and then his life takes a complete 180 turn. Jujutsu Kaisen explores the adventures of Itadori and his friends as they try to find Sukuna’s fingers. Let’s discuss Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 spoilers, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Recap

In the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 recap, Ryu is finally defeated and it concludes the events in Sendai Region.

Sendai Region

After an intense battle, Ryu finally goes down with the feeling of content. Although Yuta won the battle, he feels extremely exhausted. After all, he used most of his cursed energy in this fight. Ryu mentions to Yuta about Sukuna in their conversation.

We then learn that Takako is still alive but barely hanging. Yuta demands 200 points from Ryu and he tells him that he would’ve killed him if it wasn’t for the points. Ryu hands over his points and now Yuta becomes the only undefeated person in the entire Sendai Region.

New Faces

After Sendai Region, we move to a different place where we see two people talking. One of them is Charles, a French mangaka who is frustrated because his manga was rejected by the editor. The editor wanted realism in the manga so Charles broke his fingers.

Charles is with Hakari and Hakari tries to provoke Charles to fight him. He calls his work bad which drives Charles mad. Charles begins to cry as he hears the insults from Hakari.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Spoilers

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 aren’t out yet. But since there’s no break next week, we may get some early Spoilers.

New Match-Up

It seems like the next segment of Culling Game will revolve around this newly introduced character by the name of Charles. Along with him, we may also encounter some other faces which will go on the become part of the series.

As for the main characters, their sub arcs are almost done for the Culling Game and the next segment will probably consist of confronting Kenjaku and asking him why he pulled them all into the Culling Game and what is its ultimate purpose.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Read Online

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, April 25th

India – 9:30 PM, April 25th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, April 25th

UK – 4:00 PM, April 25th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, April 25th

