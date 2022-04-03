Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

As Weekly Shonen Jump’s one of the most popular manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen is a flagship store that is probably at its best arc. Fans and readers are all excited to see Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 spoilers and learn what will transpire in the upcoming chapter. Let’s discuss it.

Jujutsu Kaisen focuses on the protagonist Yuji Itadori who comes in contact with an extremely powerful spirit by the name of Sukuna. To get rid of Sukuna, he needs to collect all of his fingers and avoid his execution. Itadori gets joined by his friends Nobara, Fushiguro, and his mentor Gojo Saturou. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 spoilers, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 180 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 180 recap, Yuta and Ryu continue with their battle as Takako has been put out of commission.

Battle of the Cursed Energy

Ever since this fight started, it has always been the battle of how much-cursed energy reserve one possesses. Even though they’re somewhat equal on this factor, however, for Rika to utilize its full potential, Yuta needs to use the maximum amount of cursed energy.

Because he has used most of his energy in the recent fights, he doesn’t have any means to fully utilize Rika’s potential. Ryu on the other hand is booming with the cursed energy and his blasts are ready to eat up Yuta.

Full Circle

As the battle nears its end, Yuta manages to take on the granite blast and recover using the cursed technique of Takako. Ryu reckons that he must have learned it earlier while they were fighting. Despite recovering, there’s bad news for him, Rika can no longer fight.

Now Ryu on the other hand is fully ready to execute his attack. However, when he goes out to initiate his attack, he gets hit by the granite blast he had shot earlier and gets defeated. In the end, he says that he is feeling fully content.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Spoilers

Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 spoilers haven’t arrived yet. Hopefully, they’ll be out in a few days.

The King of Sendai

Now that the fights in Sendai Region are over, we now have an undisputed winner of the region and it’s none other than Yuta Okkotsu. It’s not a surprising thing considering the kind of monster he is. However, defeating some of the ancient sorcerers is still a huge thing.

So where does he go from here? Or where does the story go from here? Both Fushiguro and Itadori have already accomplished their purpose and Yuta too has just cleared the Sendai Region. The next chapter will provide us with the upcoming plans for the three characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Read Online

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 online on Viz media and Mangaplus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Release Date and Time

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, April 11th

India – 9:30 PM, April 11th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, April 11th

UK – 4:00 PM, April 11 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, April 11th

What will Yuta do next? Let us know what you think in the comments.