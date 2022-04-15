Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing action thriller manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It revolves around a young athletic high school student Yuji Itadori who gets into the world of sorcery after coming in the contact with an extremely powerful spirit of Sukuna.

Currently, on the Culling Game arc, Jujutsu Kaisen’s story is at its peak with the final fight happening in the Sendai Region between Ryu and Yuta. Both of them are pretty much exhausted and it is going to take only one last blow to end the things for good. Let’s discuss Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 leaks and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Leaks and Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Leaks – Tokyo No. 2 Colony Part 1

The name of the chapter is Tokyo No. 2 Colony Part 1. In the previous chapter, Yuta managed to defeat Ryu after multiple attacks and some aid from his partner. Ryu on the other hand expressed his relief after finding himself being content with the fight.

Fast forward to the current chapter, Yuta and Ryu talking. Now that their fight is over, there’s no bad blood between them. There wasn’t any bad blood between them, to begin with. While talking to Yuta, Ryu mentions something about Sukuna.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Takako is still alive and breathing. Though, her body isn’t really in the best shape. Ryu compares his relationship with Takako to that of a lover’s quarrel. After defeating him, Yuta asks Ryu to transfer his points to him.

200 Points

Yuta tells Ryu that if it wasn’t for the points, he would’ve killed him already. Ryu understands that Yuta means business and without any delay, he instantly transfers all of his points to Yuta. Now Yuta has 200 points more than he obtains from Ryu and Takako.

In the panel after that, we see Miwai in the Sendai region. In an uncanny scenario, we see two unknown individuals being introduced and talking about something absurd. These two individuals talk about the life of being a mangaka.

We then get introduced to these two people and learn about their identities. The first guy is a Japanese-born mangaka who is now established in France. His name is Charles. The other guy he is talking to is an editor and his name isn’t revealed.

Color spread for chapter 181 of Jujutsu Kaisen featuring Ishigoori Ryu and Takako Uro!



Gege really snapped with these two designs sheesh 🥵



Pic credit to @king_jin_woo pic.twitter.com/Q4jCS8I8VQ — FingersCrossed (@FingersCro55ed) April 14, 2022

Uncanny Conversation

Charles says that he came to Shonen Jump to submit his piece. However, it was rejected as the editor didn’t find it realistic enough. He breaks the fingers of the editor and says that if he wants realism, he should go out on the battlefield.

Charles is revealed to be a player in Culling Game and he is joined by Hakari. Hakari and Charles talk with each other and discuss their reasons for participating in the Culling Game. Hakari tries to anger Charles to make him fight.

He tells him that he is not going to read any of the manga that Charles writes because they’re gloomy. Furthermore, he calls Charles a disgusting Otaku. Charles gets very angry and then starts crying.

Who is going to be the next competitor of Culling Game? Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.