Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series that revolves around a high school student Yuji Itadori. Itadori is a highly athletic student living a peaceful life. However, one day he finds himself engulfed in the world of sorcery.

As one of the most popular titles of the Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen has enjoyed some great success, especially after the release of its anime adaptation. In the ongoing arc, things are getting heated up and we are getting to meet new characters. Let’s discuss Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Breakdown.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Breakdown – Tokyo No. 2 Colony Part 1

The name of the chapter is Tokyo No. 2 Colony Part 1. In the previous chapter, Yuta managed to defeat Ryu after multiple attacks and some aid from his partner. Ryu on the other hand expressed his relief after finding himself being content with the fight.

Fast forward to the current chapter, Yuta and Ryu talking. Now that their fight is over, there’s no bad blood between them. There wasn’t any bad blood between them, to begin with. While talking to Yuta, Ryu mentions something about Sukuna.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Takako is still alive and breathing. Though, her body isn’t really in the best shape. Ryu compares his relationship with Takako to that of a lover’s quarrel. After defeating him, Yuta asks Ryu to transfer his points to him.

Yuta tells Ryu that if it wasn’t for the points, he would’ve killed him already. Ryu understands that Yuta means business and without any delay, he instantly transfers all of his points to Yuta. Now Yuta has 200 points more than he obtains from Ryu and Takako.

In the panel after that, we see Miwai in the Sendai region. In an uncanny scenario, we see two unknown individuals being introduced and talking about something absurd. These two individuals talk about the life of being a mangaka.

We then get introduced to these two people and learn about their identities. The first guy is a Japanese-born mangaka who is now established in France. His name is Charles. The other guy he is talking to is an editor and his name isn’t revealed.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 – What to Expect

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182, you can expect the action in the Culling Game to continue. However, this time around, we will be seeing some new faces in the action. The chapter of the Sendai region is over and we are now moving to Colony No. 2.

So far, the major character who is introduced is only Charles and he is a mangaka. As we progress, we will get to see some other characters some of whom may be recurring and some not.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 – Where to Read

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 on Viz media and Mangaplus.

What’s your favorite moment from the latest JJK chapter? Let us know down below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.