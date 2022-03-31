Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami and published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It revolves around Yuji Itadori, an extremely athletic high school student who finds himself involved in the world of sorcery.

Jujutsu Kaisen has achieved major success in a very short period of time. While its manga is one of the best at the moment, it’s the anime adaptation that has helped it achieve ultimate popularity. Let’s discuss Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 180 leaks and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 Leaks and Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 Leaks – Rika’s Full Manifestation

We learn that Rika can only fully manifest itself when there’s a high output of cursed energy. Yuta can only utilize its full potential once the cursed energy reaches its peak. However, looking at the current condition of Yuta, achieving this form is nearly impossible.

Yuta has depleted most of his cursed energy and there isn’t much he can do at the moment. To realize the full potential of Rika, he needs to take that extra effort. Ryu on the other hand is a totally different story.

His cursed energy content is so high that he doesn’t have any dependency like Yuta. Even after fighting for this long, he has been able to use the cursed energy to the fullest. So Yuta has a daunting task in front of him. If he wants to defeat Ryu, he must step up his game.

Fake Attack

It’s the battle of blasts from this point onwards and both of them just shoot blasts of cursed energy toward each other. Yuta fakes an attack and says that he is only capable of firing one for now to deceive his opponent.

However, Ryu notices that while Yuta is coming with hand-to-hand combat, Rika is firing the blasts on her own. This means that he will have to take care of both Rika as well as Yuta at the same time. With Rika keeping Ryu engaged with blasts, Yuta takes the opportunity to come close and fight hand-to-hand combat.

To the Fullest

Okkotsu tries to approach for a hit however, Ishigori fires a granite blast, Ishigoori says that he can replicate everything that Yuta can do, however, he is capable of doing it much better than his counterpart.

Okkotsu uses Uro’s CT and recovers. He diverts the blast with Uro’s technique. Ishigoori believes that Yuta must have learned it earlier while destroying Takako’s arm. Yuta and rika’s connection is cut after 5 minutes, Ryu hits rika and she reaches her limit.

Yuta grabs Ryu and holds him to the ground, however, all of a sudden, a blast hits him from above. It is the same granite blast that Ryu had launched earlier and it came back to bite him. Ryu thanks Yuta for a good fight, saying that he’s now fully satisfied.

What are your thoughts on JJK’s latest chapter? Let us know down below. For more JJK updates, make sure to follow us on social media. Jujutsu Kaisen is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.