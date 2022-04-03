Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series going around. It revolves around the main character by the name of Yuji Itadori who is an athletic high school student.

One day, a tragedy strikes Itadori and he gets subjected to execution by the Sorcerers society. The only way for him to save himself is to collect all of Sukuna’s fingers and release the cursed spirit that has attached itself to him. Let’s discuss the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 180 breakdown.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 Breakdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 Breakdown – Rika’s Full Manifestation

We learn that Rika can only fully manifest itself when there’s a high output of cursed energy. Yuta can only utilize its full potential once the cursed energy reaches its peak. However, looking at the current condition of Yuta, achieving this form is nearly impossible.

Yuta has depleted most of his cursed energy and there isn’t much he can do at the moment. To realize the full potential of Rika, he needs to take that extra effort. Ryu on the other hand is a different story.

His cursed energy content is so high that he doesn’t have any dependency like Yuta. Even after fighting for this long, he has been able to use the cursed energy to the fullest. So Yuta has a daunting task in front of him. If he wants to defeat Ryu, he must step up his game.

Fake Attack

It’s the battle of blasts from this point onwards and both of them just shoot blasts of cursed energy toward each other. Yuta fakes an attack and says that he is only capable of firing one for now to deceive his opponent.

However, Ryu notices that while Yuta is coming with hand-to-hand combat, Rika is firing the blasts on her own. This means that he will have to take care of both Rika as well as Yuta at the same time. With Rika keeping Ryu engaged with blasts, Yuta takes the opportunity to come close and fight hand-to-hand combat.

To the Fullest

Okkotsu tries to approach for a hit however, Ishigori fires a granite blast, Ishigoori says that he can replicate everything that Yuta can do, however, he is capable of doing it much better than his counterpart.

Okkotsu uses Uro’s CT and recovers. He diverts the blast with Uro’s technique. Ishigoori believes that Yuta must have learned it earlier while destroying Takako’s arm. Yuta and rika’s connection is cut after 5 minutes, Ryu hits rika and she reaches her limit.

Yuta grabs Ryu and holds him to the ground, however, all of a sudden, a blast hits him from above. It is the same granite blast that Ryu had launched earlier and it came back to bite him. Ryu thanks Yuta for a good fight, saying that he’s now fully satisfied.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 Breakdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 – What to Expect

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181, you can expect the plot of the story to move in the next direction. Right now, the current character arcs for the Culling Game arc are over. So the question is what lies ahead in the current arc.

We are still yet to learn more about Kenjaku and his intentions for inviting everyone to participate in the Culling Game. The characters have learned that Kenjaku doesn’t have good intentions and they might confront him soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 – Where to Read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.

What are your thoughts on the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter? Share your thoughts in the comments. For more such updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.