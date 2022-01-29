Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga series published and serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of Japan. It focuses on a young sorcerer Yuji Itadori who finds himself in the shady world of sorcery.

Itadori is an extremely athletic high school student. Because of one incident, his body gets possessed by a highly powerful spirit called Sukuna. To get rid of this spirit, Itadori has to collect all of Sukuna’s fingers and eat them, or else he will die. Let’s talk about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 161 spoilers Reddit, release date, and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 173 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173 recap, Reggie finally gets defeated in the battle of endurance and Fushiguro uses his technique Chimera Domain Expansion to trap Reggie in the predicament.

Fushiguro’s Victory

1/3rd body of Reggie has decapitated thanks to the pressure of Elephant that Fushiguro dropped on him. As a generous thing, Reggie asks Kogane to give all his points to Fushiguro. Megumi asks Reggie if he knows anything about Tengen and he does have something to tell about him.

After some talk, Megumi finds that what Tengen told them about Culling Game is just a façade and they’ve probably been misled. As he leaves, Reggie has a last talk with Fushiguro where he tells him to die like a clown and disappears from the game.

Hazenoki’s Fight

On the other side, Hazenoki continues his fight against a mysterious Tabaka. He keeps on hitting him with several bombs but the clown keeps on dodging them. Furthermore, he is unable to land a single punch because of the body of Tabaka which is studded with sauce.

Hazenoki receives a message that Reggie has been defeated and withdraws from the fight. Tabaka tries to ask him to continue, but he has no interest. Later on, we learn that Tabaka actually has a cursed technique that is capable of competing with Gojo, however, he’s unaware of it.

Last Standings

Remi getting chased by the wolf finally settles down after Megumi arrives and makes the save. Megumi is tired from the battle and simply collapses on the ground. Meanwhile, the balance of Sendai city is about to disrupt because of the arrival of a certain man.

The four top point-getters of this area have been sitting on the stalemate and all of them are ancient sorcerers. However, the second strongest sorcerer from the modern era, Okkotsu Yuta has made an entrance and he is about to cause havoc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 Spoilers

For Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174 spoilers, there are still a few days left. Hopefully, by the time raw scans arrive, we will get to learn more about upcoming events.

Culling Game

Culling Game is going at full force and most of the amateurs are out now. From this point onwards, it’s the battle between the strongest, and not everyone will be able to survive. We already know that some big players are in the game now who possess magnanimous strength and will be competing for supremacy.

There’s also a plan by Fushiguro and Itadori to save Gojo Saturou for which the duo will be progressing. They’ll probably reunite in the next chapter and assess the situation of Culling Game.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 Read Online

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174 online on Viz and Mangaplus.

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 WILL BE OUT IN THE US & CANADA ON MARCH 18th!! pic.twitter.com/DxvoIAOJaQ — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuTwts) January 25, 2022

Here is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 release date and time.

Japan – 01:00 AM, January 30th

India – 9:30 PM, January 30th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, January 30th

UK – 4:00 PM, January 30th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, January 30th

